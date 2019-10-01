Earthquake near Bulgaria's Southwestern Town Simitli
October 1, 2019, Tuesday
An earthquake with a 2.2 magnitude on the Richter scale was recorded this morning near Simitli. The quake was at a 13 km depth 13 km, BAS data show.
The quake occurred at 4:51.
