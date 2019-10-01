A Giant Iceberg Breaks off From Antarctica

The iceberg is about the size of Sofia Municipality.


More than 315 billion tonnes of ice have broken off from the Antarctic in the form of a huge iceberg. The ice slice covers an area of ​​approximately 1600 square kilometers, which is approximately the size of Sofia Municipality.

The iceberg has broken off from the ice shelf of Ameri. This is the largest short ice that has been broken off in the last 50 years. The size of the iceberg, named D28, means that its movement must be monitored because it is potentially dangerous for navigation.

Ameri is one of the three largest ice shelves in Antarctica, located in the eastern part of the continent. Scientists estimate that the D28 is about 210 meters thick and has 315 billion tons of ice. The currents are likely to carry the iceberg in a westerly direction, and it will take years to disintegrate and melt it.

