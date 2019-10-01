Princess of Jordan: I am Very Impressed with Bulgaria

Deputy Foreign Minister Georg Georgiev receives Jordan Princess Dana Firas.



The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Georg Georgiev, received the Princess of Jordan, HRH Dana Firas, who is also a UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador. The two discussed the importance of cultural heritage, the conservation and management of UNESCO's cultural and historical sites, the role of cultural tourism in the development of local communities and regions, the MFA reported.

Deputy Minister Georgiev stressed that Bulgaria is a country with rich cultural and historical heritage, open to knowledge and science, to building a peaceful world based on cooperation and overcoming ethnic, religious and racial differences.



"Bulgaria has always attached high priority to working closely with UNESCO to fulfill the organisation's mandate in the fields of culture, science, and to promote human rights," Georg Georgiev said.

Her Royal Highness, Dana Firas, thanked for the opportunity to discuss future projects for the development of cultural and historical tourism in Bulgaria as a UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador. The Princess of Jordan shared her strong impression of Bulgaria's centuries-old history, culture and heritage.

The two agreed that Bulgaria has great potential for the development of cultural tourism, as it has all the prerequisites for this - archeological, architectural, ethnological, religious sites and more. They agreed that joint efforts should be made to promote the cultural and historical heritage of our country.

"Jordan is an important partner for Bulgaria. I am happy that we can work not only on political topics but also on issues related to cultural heritage, which are also essential for the development of bilateral relations between our countries," he added. In addition to being a UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador, HRH Dana Firas is also the chairman of the Petra National Trust, Jordan's oldest non-governmental organization in the field of conservation and preservation of the country's heritage.