Free Influenza Vaccines For Over 120,000 People Over 65

Free influenza vaccines for people over 65 will be available in the second half of October. This was announced by the state health inspector Dr. Angel Kunchev in the studio of BNT's Morning Block. Four strains of the virus will attack us this winter. Our country is one of the last places in Europe in the number of vaccines purchased.

For the first time, seniors over 65 can be vaccinated for the flu without paying, according to a health ministry program.

,,If they are free, I will put it because we are pensioners with a reduced budget.''

This fall, vaccines are available for 120,000 people or 10% of retirees. If the number of those who wish is higher, immunizations will be at the discretion of the GP. Vaccinations were expected to start as early as early October, but due to a problem with the vendor company, this would be a little late.

Dr. Angel Kunchev - Chief State Health Inspector: For purely technical reasons, with deliveries, it will start sometime in the second half of October, probably by the end of the month.

Dr. Angel Kunchev - Chief State Health Inspector: For the last few years, we have usually been faced with an epidemic in the second half of February, of course, there is no guarantee, it can be earlier or later.



Four strains of the virus are expected this winter - Brisbane, Kansas, Victoria and Yamagata. The vaccine helps to ease the disease and is especially recommended for adults and people with chronic conditions.