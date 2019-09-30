Greta Thunberg's Swedish Metal with 3,000,000 Views in 5 Days (VIdeo)

Swedish drummer John Mullusk turned the speech of young anti-climate activist Greta Thunberg to the UN into a metal piece.

His compatriot Greta Thunberg had an angry speech at the September 23rd Global Summit in New York.

In the 5 days since its release, the video has garnered nearly 3,100,000 views.

The Swedish band was impressed by the message of the eco-activist

Other musicians were also inspired, and a professional illusionist created a video that turned the same speech into a synth-sounding Gothic tune. And this clip garnered over 25,000 views a day.

Various videos with Tunberg's original speech have garnered millions of views in the meantime.