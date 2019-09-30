Russia Will Spend More Than $ 9.24 billion on Its Space Program

On Monday, Russia presented a document showing the allocation of more than 600 billion rubles (about $ 92.4 billion) for the implementation of the Federal Space Program between 2020 and 2022.

According to the document, this year 251.7 billion rubles ($ 3.87 billion) can be spent on the program, in 2020 - 198.5 billion rubles ($ 3, 057 billion), for the year 2021. - 209.1 billion rubles ($ 3.22 billion) and 208.7 billion rubles (or $ 3.21 billion) in 2022.

The draft budget states that the allocation of funds needed to implement the federal target program for the GLONASS system in 2012-2020 will amount to 28.847 billion rubles (or $ 444.31 million) in the frame of next year. in Russian: GLOBAL Navigation Satellite System, internationally known as GLONASS) is a Russian satellite radio navigation system similar to US GPS and European Galileo.

At the same time, federal budget expenditures for national projects in 2020 increase by 10% compared to the current year, reaching 1.982 trillion rubles ($ 30.54 billion).

