Greece Wants to Return 10,000 Migrants to Turkey by the End of 2020

The Greek government announced today after an extraordinary meeting that it wants to send 10,000 migrants back to Turkey by the end of 2020, AFP reported.

The announcement comes a day after the deadly fire at a migrant camp on Lesbos.

1805 migrants have been returned to Turkey in the previous administration of far-left SYRIZA in the last four and a half years, the new Conservative government said.

At least two migrants died Sunday in the Lesbos Island fire at the overcrowded Camp Moria, which houses 13,000 people at a capacity of 3,000.

The fire broke out with clashes between disgruntled migrants and law enforcement. According to the refugees, the victims were reached because of the delay of firefighters.

Last week, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis called on the EU to spend more money in support of Turkey's efforts to stem the flow of migrants.

Mitsotakis said the 2016 deal, according to which the EU promised Ankara 6 billion euros against more efforts to deter migrants from moving from Turkey to the EU, is under "significant pressure".