Bulgaria: Zoran Zaev: A Quick Solution to the Open Issues with Bulgaria is Possible

,,A quick solution to the open issues with Bulgaria is possible'', the Prime Minister of Northern Macedonia Zoran Zaev said today, quoted by MIA.

He said the two countries had signed a treaty in which they accepted the fact of their common history. Zaev added that part of this story is individual for both parties, and he hopes the commission will find a solution.

"The commission is made up of experts and is designed to define things. We would like to see decisive steps, steps based on facts and truth, and demand a decision. I believe that Bulgaria will also show willpower," Zaev told reporters. 

The Prime Minister added that the now discussed chapter of history will be mastered after four periods of history have already been defined and the two sides have agreed to celebrate 6-7 personalities from those times together.

"We have shown with the friendship agreement that we want cooperation with Bulgaria, and we will continue this way and way. I believe that the chapter of history discussed now will be overcome. Our aim is to strengthen friendship and good neighborly cooperation. I expect a solution. Bulgaria is one of our biggest defenders in the EU and I believe he will show this with a decision to open negotiations with northern Macedonia, which has been a candidate for 15 years. There is no cause for concern. We have received the warning and the messages from Bulgaria. We we will have other meetings and emphasize that the ultimate goal is for both parties to be pleased with the decision'', Zaev stressed.

