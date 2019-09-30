The 13th Baroque Art Festival Begins in Rome-Sofia

The Baroque Art Festival is part of the Sofia Municipality's cultural events calendar.

For the thirteenth time, it gives classical music lovers the opportunity to hear original instruments performed by European virtuosos, works of past epochs left in the treasure trove of European musical heritage.

A galaxy of Bulgarian and foreign singers and instrumentalists, well known from the first covers of the programs of European festivals for ancient music, will participate in the seven concert nights.

The annual festival will open on October 1st at 6:30 pm at the Regional Museum of History - Sofia.

The four Vivaldi's concerts, known as "Seasons" and chamber works from the Italian Music Treasury, will sound ancient instruments in the hands of Bulgarian and international soloists.