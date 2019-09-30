Aging of the Nation and Migration - Leading Factors that Exacerbate the Country's Demographic Crisis

The aging of the nation, social inequalities and migration are among the leading factors that exacerbate the country's demographic crisis. This is according to a study of scientists from the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences. They predict that in 30 years every tenth Bulgarian in the country will be over 80 years old.



Bulgaria will not disappear, scientists from the Institute for Population and Human Research at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences assure. The worst estimate is that by 2040 the country's population will be reduced to 5.8 million if the government does not take measures to overcome the crisis.

The survey considers changes in the values ​​and attitudes of young generations towards professional realization, towards education and towards the population. They have increased demands on quality of life and child-rearing.