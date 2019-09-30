There Will be no Change in the Price of Electricity and Steam Until the New Year
Energy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
The approved price for the fourth quarter is BGN 44.85 per MWh.
The new heating season will start without changes in the prices of steam, hot water and electricity. They remain unchanged, despite a 0.11% decrease in the price of natural gas for the fourth quarter of 2019, the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (EWRC) reported.
The gas price approved by the Commission for the fourth quarter is BGN 44.85 per megawatt (excluding prices for access, transmission, excise duty and VAT).
- » 45 Years since Kozloduy NPP Was Put into Operation
- » 55 Nuclear Reactors Are under Construction in the World
- » Gazprom Expects a Reduction in Gas Exports to Europe
- » Democratic Bulgaria Coalition Expects EU Commission to Prevent Construction of Belene NPP
- » Bulgaria's HPP Chaira Extends Unplanned Outage of Unit
- » Energy Minister: 13 Applications Submitted for Participation in Belene NPP Project