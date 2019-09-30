There Will be no Change in the Price of Electricity and Steam Until the New Year

Bulgaria: There Will be no Change in the Price of Electricity and Steam Until the New Year

The approved price for the fourth quarter is BGN 44.85 per MWh.


The new heating season will start without changes in the prices of steam, hot water and electricity. They remain unchanged, despite a 0.11% decrease in the price of natural gas for the fourth quarter of 2019, the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (EWRC) reported.

The gas price approved by the Commission for the fourth quarter is BGN 44.85 per megawatt (excluding prices for access, transmission, excise duty and VAT).

