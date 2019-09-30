Ivet Lalova Qualified for the Doha Semifinals

Bulgarian Athletics star Ivet Lalova qualified for the 200m semifinals at the Doha World Championship. The competitor finished first in the second series with a result of 22.79 seconds, gong.bg reported.

Ivet Lalova managed to outpace her competitors in the final meters at Khalifa International Stadium.

