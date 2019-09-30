Ivet Lalova Qualified for the Doha Semifinals
Sports | September 30, 2019, Monday // 17:32| Views: | Comments: 0
archive
Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgarian Athletics star Ivet Lalova qualified for the 200m semifinals at the Doha World Championship. The competitor finished first in the second series with a result of 22.79 seconds, gong.bg reported.
Ivet Lalova managed to outpace her competitors in the final meters at Khalifa International Stadium.
- » Over 10,000 People Were Active during the European Sports Week
- » Dimitar Berbatov Started Working for Manchester United - Fake News
- » It's Official - Dimitar Berbatov Announced the End of His Football Career
- » The End of an Era! Roger Federer Announced He Is Considering a Retirement
- » Grigor Dimitrov Will Play in Stockholm on October 14
- » Kubrat Pulev Is at the Top of Professional Boxing!