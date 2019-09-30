A Fugitive Criminal Hid in a Cave in China for 17 Years

Police in China have arrested a fugitive criminal who has been hiding for 17 years. His hiding place was discovered with the help of a drone. Song Jiang, 63, was sentenced to prison for trafficking in women and children, but in 2002 managed to escape from a prison camp. All these years he lived in a miniature cave and did not interact with people.

In early September, Yunnan Province police received information about Song’s whereabouts. Search teams reached the mountain near the fugitive's hometown in southwest China. Officers began to search the area and authorities released additional drones to help the operation. Eventually the drones found a steep place among the rocks painted in blue steel plate and traces from waste.

When they reached the spot, the police found the man in a small cave where he had been hiding for years. The man lived so long alone that it was difficult for him to communicate with the police officers.

He was detained and sent back to jail.