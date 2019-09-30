BFSA Launches Mass Inspections at all Industrial Breeding Farms due to Risk of Flu

The Bulgarian Food Safety Agency (BFSA) will launch mass inspections at all industrial breeding farms for waterfowl and landfowl in the country, the BFSA press office said.

As the coming winter season poses risk of flu to birds, inspectors will monitor whether biosecurity requirements are met and whether farms self-monitor with regard to bird flu and Salmonellosis.

The frequency and number of the samples taken should be applied in accordance with the National Preventive Control Programme and the supplementary instructions approved by the BFSA to ensure the health status of the sector.

If the inspectors establish violations or omissions, the owners will be fined.

The checks will continue until 18 October 2019.

At the beginning of September, at a meeting with the poultry industry at the BFSA, the biosecurity measures were discussed that should be applied by the farmers. The food agency will be checking their implementation, namely, taking samples to check the effectiveness of disinfection, and documentary verification and on-site inspection of the prepared biosecurity plan.