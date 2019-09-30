The Head of the "Tokyo Palace" Museum Was Fired After Calling to ‘Shoot Down’ Greta Thunberg

The head of the Amis du Palais de Tokyo (Friends of Tokyo Palace) Bernard Chenebault has been fired for calling for the assassination of Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, TASS reported.

According to Saturday's newspaper, Chenebault made a comment on Facebook regarding the emotional speech of 16-year-old Greta Thunberg at the UN General Assembly session:

"I'm not deaf and I'm not an idiot, and I hear all these calls (for environmental protection) ) that have been going for the last 10 years.”

In comments on Facebook describing the teen as a “madwoman” Chenebault suggests that, in his estimation, Thunberg’s “conduct” “adds another layer of hatred in our society already agitated by bad feelings on all accounts.”

“We must shoot her down,” he declared, adding that he hoped that “someone unhinged shoots her down.”, Sputnik News reported.

Chenebault's statement immediately caused a storm of outrage on the social network. Chenebault was reminded that he called for murder twice in the same publication. To this comment, he only replied, "Oh yes."

The management of the Paris Museum of Contemporary Art issued the following statement on its Twitter page on Sunday:

“We disapprove of these words and dissociate ourselves from this position, formulated in a personal capacity and which does not engage the Palais de Tokyo or the Friends of the Palais de Tokyo,” the museum stated in a news release. “The general assembly of the Friends of the Palais de Tokyo will meet as soon as possible to proceed with the election of a new person to the presidency.”, Sputnik News reported.

Chenebault himself posted a statement on Facebook, expressing regret for "gross and inadmissible statements against Greta Thunberg". The former president of the association asserts that he did not call for the assassination of the activist, and his earlier statements on Facebook simply went out of his control and did not in any way reflect his intentions. Bernard Chenebault also apologized to the museum and the association for the trouble he has caused.