Boris Johnson Accused of Sexual Assault

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been accused of sexual assault, BNR reported.

Journalist Charlotte Edwards wrote in the Sunday Times that in 1999 Johnson had run his fingers over her under the table during a private lunch at the Spectator magazine office. At the time, Johnson was the editor of the magazine. After lunch, Edwards shared her experience with a woman who was on the other side of Johnson. She also stated that the then editor of the magazine had run his fingers over her. Downing Street denied the journalist's claims.

She shared the story In her first column for The Sunday Timesshe shared the following:

"I'm seated on Johnson's right; on his left is a young woman I know.

"More wine is poured; more wine is drunk. Under the table I feel Johnson's hand on my thigh. He gives it a squeeze.

"His hand is high up my leg and he has enough inner flesh beneath his fingers to make me sit suddenly upright.”, The Guardian reported.

Johnson had earlier dismissed another accusation that he was in a conflict of interest over contacts with a former American model who turned to a business that received a total of 126,000 pounds of state funding when Johnson was mayor of London.

Thanks to her friendship with Johnson, Jennifer Arcuri has been able to attend trade delegations and benefit from sponsorship contracts to which she and the companies would not otherwise have been able to access.

In the UK, meanwhile, it has been widely rumoured that the opposition is considering a no-confidence vote against the prime minister. Labor leader Jeremy Corbyn says he is ready to head a temporary government if Boris Johnson is removed from Downing Street.