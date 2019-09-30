Passengers Are Evacuated from Sofia Airport

Society » INCIDENTS | September 30, 2019, Monday // 13:46| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Passengers Are Evacuated from Sofia Airport www.pixabay.com

Departure passengers are evacuated from Terminal 1 at Sofia Airport, bTV reported.

According to initial information, the evacuation is due to a fire. The alarm went off at about 12.30.

There is no information whether there are victims and about what triggered the alarm.

 

Expect details!

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: sofia, Sofia Airport, evacuated, evacuated people, fire, alarm
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria