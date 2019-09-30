Passengers Are Evacuated from Sofia Airport
www.pixabay.com
Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Departure passengers are evacuated from Terminal 1 at Sofia Airport, bTV reported.
According to initial information, the evacuation is due to a fire. The alarm went off at about 12.30.
There is no information whether there are victims and about what triggered the alarm.
Expect details!
- » At Least 19 People Died in a Factory Fire in China
- » A Fire Broke Out on a Greek Ferry, 600 People Were Evacuated
- » A Large Fire Broke Out at a Chemical Plant in France (VIDEO)
- » 56 People Were Injured in an Azur Air Plane Emergency Landing in Barnaul
- » Bulgarian Killed by a Lightning in Greece
- » Eight Babies Were Killed in a Hospital Fire