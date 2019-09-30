After Austrian Conservative Sebastian Kurz Wins Election, What's Next?
Former Chancellor Sebastian Kurz wins a strong vote but cannot make the cabinet himself.
The big winner in the Austrian elections is the party of former Chancellor Sebastian Kurz. The formation is taking 7% more than the previous vote and will have 11 deputies more than it has before.
The big loser is Kurz's coalition partner in the previous cabinet. The far-right party of the Austrian Freedom Party is losing as many as 19 parliamentary seats after being at the center of a scandal that overthrows the government.
Although it has won much ahead of the latter, Kurz's party will not be able to form a government on its own. The Greens are the main candidate for a coalition partner, who put 23 MPs in parliament. However, they say that in order to participate, the People's Party must abandon the far-right policies that it followed with its previous partners.
- » Zoran Zaev: We Accept the Recommendations of Bulgaria
- » Bulgaria Will Have a New Position on Northern Macedonia's European Integration
- » Rumen Radev: A Position is Needed to Protect the Bulgarian National Interest
- » PM Boris Johnson Won't Resign to Avoid Postponing Brexit
- » The Presidency Meeting on Bilateral Relations with Skopje Began
- » Test of the Security Sirens is Scheduled on October 1st