After Austrian Conservative Sebastian Kurz Wins Election, What's Next?

Former Chancellor Sebastian Kurz wins a strong vote but cannot make the cabinet himself.



The big winner in the Austrian elections is the party of former Chancellor Sebastian Kurz. The formation is taking 7% more than the previous vote and will have 11 deputies more than it has before.

The big loser is Kurz's coalition partner in the previous cabinet. The far-right party of the Austrian Freedom Party is losing as many as 19 parliamentary seats after being at the center of a scandal that overthrows the government.

Although it has won much ahead of the latter, Kurz's party will not be able to form a government on its own. The Greens are the main candidate for a coalition partner, who put 23 MPs in parliament. However, they say that in order to participate, the People's Party must abandon the far-right policies that it followed with its previous partners.