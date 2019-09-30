Bulgaria Will Have a New Position on Northern Macedonia's European Integration

An advisory meeting to discuss the results of the work of the Joint Committee on Historical and Educational Affairs between Bulgaria and Northern Macedonia was held with President Rumen Radev. Prior to the invitation to Skopje to begin EU membership talks, the head of state requested that Bulgarian support should not be at the expense of native history, language and identity.

During the summit, Bulgarian-Macedonian relations were discussed with a view to the work of the Joint Expert Committee, which resolves controversial issues in our common history.

A decision was taken for a new position of our country - that Bulgaria supports the European integration of the Republic of Northern Macedonia, but this should not be at the expense of the Bulgarian national interest.

Krasimir Karakachanov, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense: These people make fun of us. The next Commission meeting is set for 15, one day before ministers and leaders meet in Brussels to take a decision. The other thing we have commented is that for us it is a good option not to have a separation between Albania and Macedonia, because for us these are two countries in the region for which Bulgaria has stated clear political intentions to move for NATO and EU membership.

Ekaterina Zaharieva, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs: Bulgaria has always supported the European perspective of the countries of the Western Balkans, including the Republic of Northern Macedonia, but this support has never been unconditional. We have expressed it many times, and at all the Councils and now at the last European Council, at the insistence of Bulgaria, the implementation of the Neighborhood and Cooperation Treaty has been included.