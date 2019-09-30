Elon Musk Presented the Spacecraft which Will Fly to the Moon and Mars

The Starship spacecraft of the American company SpaceX could make it to orbit in less than six months company CEO Elon Musk said during a presentation at the company's launch complex in Texas.

The event was dedicated to the anniversary of the launch of the first private liquid-fueled rocket, Falcon 1, which made it to orbit on September 28, 2008.

“This is going to sound totally nuts, but I think we want to try to reach orbit in less than six months,” Musk said. “Provided the rate of design improvement and manufacturing improvement continues to be exponential, I think that is accurate to within a few months.”

The head of the company confirmed that the first test flight of the ship at a height of 20 km will take one to two months. In his speech, he again described in detail the characteristics of the rocket, which is 50 meters long, its diameter is 9 meters, and its load capacity is 150 tonnes.

Starship is a reusable spacecraft designed to fly to Mars and will be capable to fit 100 people. As Musk pointed out before, he founded SpaceX in 2002 to help humanity colonise Mars, which he believes could happen by 2022.

You can watch the full event here: