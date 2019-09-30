London Intends to Invest £13 Billion in British Healthcare

The British government announced a plan for an investment of 13 billion pounds ($ 16 billion) in 40 hospitals, DPA and TASS reported. In ten years new hospitals will be built and old hospitals will be renovated, Health Minister Matt Hancock said. He also promised to improve the care for the mentally ill.

In an interview with the Sunday issue of Telegraph, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said health services were one of his government's three priorities. This will be the largest amount ever invested in the National Health System.

The interview was published on the day the Congress of the ruling Conservative Party in Manchester began to look for a solution to the Brexit dispute. The speech of the prime minister and party leader Johnson, will be delivered on Wednesday, the last day of congress.

According to the Prime Minister, London pays £ 350 million a week to the EU and it is better to spend that money on healthcare. Johnson omits to mention that a significant portion of the UK contribution to the EU budget goes back to London, for example for agricultural subsidies, the DPA notes.