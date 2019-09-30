At Least 19 People Died in a Factory Fire in China

At least 19 people were killed and three were injured in a fire that broke out early Monday at a production facility in eastern China's Zhejiang province.

The fire broke out at a consumer goods factory shortly after 1:00 pm local time. Despite the rapid response of emergency teams, there are many casualties, BGNES reported.

Local authorities confirmed the deaths of at least 19 people, adding that three were injured. Two of the injured are in critical condition.

Emergency crews which are assessing the effects and impact of the fire on the local environment, concluded that the area around the factory was not contaminated.

The cause of the fire remains unknown. Local authorities have launched an investigation.