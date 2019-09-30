Luxury Cars Seized from African President's Son Have Been Sold for Millions in an Auction

Super luxury cars seized from the son of an African president have been sold for millions in an auction in Switzerland.

The cars belong to Teodorin Obiang Nguema. He is Vice President of Equatorial Guinea, where his father has ruled for 40 years. The cars, including models of Lamborghini, Bugatti, Bentley and Rolls Royce, were seized during a corruption investigation into young Obiang, who is known for his luxurious lifestyle.

More than 20 cars have been sold, with revenues reaching the impressive $ 27 million. Most of the money will go for social projects in Equatorial Guinea.

