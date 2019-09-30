The 28th Bulgarian Antarctic Expedition departs on 13 November

The next expedition to Antarctica is coming soon, Prof. Hristo Pimpirev said in the studio of the BNT morning block. The first group left on November 13th. Logistics were originally departing because our base was closed in the long Antarctic winter.

This will be our 28th Antarctic expedition. The main task is to build a modern scientific laboratory. The scientific research that is being done there is of utmost importance to all mankind. Our base is the face of Bulgaria in front of the world and that is why we must have a modern scientific laboratory, explained Prof. Pimpirev.

Now its foundations will be laid and it is expected to be ready in two to three years. The project has already been selected. The surveyor will choose the location of the laboratory.

Soon viewers will be able to see the new Bulgarian film "Letters from Antarctica", which also features Professor Pimpirev. This is a feature film made in Antarctica at a Bulgarian base.