The Presidency Meeting on Bilateral Relations with Skopje Began

The Presidency holds an advisory meeting on the topic: Review of the bilateral relations between the Republic of Bulgaria and the Republic of Northern Macedonia in the context of the results of the work of the Joint Multidisciplinary Expert Committee on Historical and Educational Affairs and the expected invitation to the Republic of Northern Macedonia for accession to the European Union.

The meeting is at the initiative of the Head of State and it is attended by Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Krasimir Karakachanov and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva, chairmen of parliamentary groups, chairmen of the Committee on Foreign Policy and the Committee on European Affairs and Control the European funds in the National Assembly, as well as the chairman of the Joint Multidisciplinary Expert Committee on Historical and Educational Affairs between the Republic of Bulgaria and the Republic of Seve Macedonia.