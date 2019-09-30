6.8 Magnitude Earthquake in the Pacific Ocean near Chile

A 6.8 magnitude earthquake was reported in the Pacific Ocean near Chile, BTA reported. There are no data on injured people, damages and interruption of basic services.

The strong earthquake occurred a depth of 16.5 kilometers, with an epicentre 66 kilometers west-southwest of the city of Constitución and about 360 kilometers south of the capital city of Santiago, the US Geological Survey reported.

Earlier it was reported that the earthquake had a 7.2 magnitude on the Richter scale. The quake was felt in central and southern Chile.

The quake is not expected to cause a tsunami, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center reported.