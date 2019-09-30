Test of the Security Sirens is Scheduled on October 1st

Politics » DOMESTIC | September 30, 2019, Monday // 10:20| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Test of the Security Sirens is Scheduled on October 1st

The Ministry of Interior notifies residents of the cities of Sofia, Burgas, Varna, Kardzhali, Montana, Pazardzhik, Pleven, Plovdiv, Ruse, Smolyan, Vratsa and in the settlements in the 30-kilometer zone around Kozloduy NPP, Stara Zagora and Galubovo, that on Tuesday, October 1st, the alarm system will be activated by 11:00 AM. The alerts will be accompanied by voice information.

 The training will be carried out in order to check the technical state of the national system and to train the population.

The National Early Warning System is tested twice a year on the first working day of April and October. The purpose is to check the technical state of the built-in siren system, increase the skills for activating the system and broadcast live information, as well as training the population to recognize the signals.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: sirens, alarm, test, Ministry of Interior, train, natural disasters
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria