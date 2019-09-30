Test of the Security Sirens is Scheduled on October 1st

The Ministry of Interior notifies residents of the cities of Sofia, Burgas, Varna, Kardzhali, Montana, Pazardzhik, Pleven, Plovdiv, Ruse, Smolyan, Vratsa and in the settlements in the 30-kilometer zone around Kozloduy NPP, Stara Zagora and Galubovo, that on Tuesday, October 1st, the alarm system will be activated by 11:00 AM. The alerts will be accompanied by voice information.

The training will be carried out in order to check the technical state of the national system and to train the population.

The National Early Warning System is tested twice a year on the first working day of April and October. The purpose is to check the technical state of the built-in siren system, increase the skills for activating the system and broadcast live information, as well as training the population to recognize the signals.