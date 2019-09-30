A Mobile App Will Help Election Committees to Count Election Votes

A new mobile app will assist election committees in counting votes. This was explained in the morning block of Nova Television by Prof. Mihail Konstantinov.

According to him, the upcoming elections will not be more complicated than those that took place 4 years ago. The only difference was that four years ago the parties and coalitions that appeared were 45, and this time they were 66. This means that the volume of information will be larger.

"The most important task right now is to train the committees. At least one or two people should know how to complete the protocol, ”Prof. Konstantinov explained.

"This time around, we have one technical benefit - a mobile application that will allow committees, even before they go to municipal commissions, to check that their controls have been met."

