Restrict Movement on Hemus Motorway Due to Repair

Due to the repair of the asphalt pavement, traffic restrictions on the Hemus highway in the direction of Varna are imposed.

The section between the 74th and 78th kilometers is affected. From 9am on Monday morning until October 2, traffic will be diverted from the Yablanitsa road junction.

The Agency calls on drivers to drive carefully and obey the warning signs.