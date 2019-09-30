Winter Comes to US and Canada Areas with 91cm Snow Cover

More than 170 road accidents have occurred in the Canadian city of Calgary.



Winter in the northern US Rocky Mountains. A severe storm brought a record 91 cm of snow Sunday to some places, and the state of Montana declared a state of emergency to clear roads, BTA reported.

It is expected that another 30 to 61 cm of snow will fall during the night. Winter warnings are in effect for western Montana and the mountainous areas of northern Washington and northern Idaho. Snowfall is also expected in areas of California, Nevada, Wyoming, Oregon and Idaho.



Montana Governor Steve Bullock declared a state of emergency on Sunday after 101 cm of snow fell in cities such as Browning, causing highways to be closed and many crashes. Temperatures are expected to fall overnight to minus 6.6 Celsius or more in western Montana and northern and central Idaho.

Gov. Steve Bullock said an unprecedented winter storm surprised authorities in September, but state and local agencies are working hard to protect residents' health and safety.

More than 170 road accidents occurred in the Canadian city of Calgary and its environs after the first snowfall of the season.

According to police, 171 crashes have occurred, with only one of them involving 16 vehicles. A total of 13 people were injured. People are urged not to use their private cars unless absolutely necessary.

According to Canadian weather forecasters, up to 25 cm of snow will fall from Calgary on Saturday to Monday. Meteorologists note that, however early in the winter, similar phenomena have been observed before, such as in 2014 when 10 cm of snow fell in Calgary on September 8.