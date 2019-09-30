President Convenes Consultative Meeting on Relations with Northern Macedonia

President Rumen Radev convenes a consultative meeting to discuss the results of the work of the Joint Committee on Historical and Educational Affairs between Bulgaria and Northern Macedonia.

Prior to the invitation to Skopje to begin EU membership talks, the head of state requested that Bulgarian support should not be at the expense of native history, language and identity.

Rumen Radev insists on a new national position in defense of the Bulgarian interest, in the absence of agreement on the controversial issues between Sofia and Skopje.

National Assembly Speaker Tsveta Karayancheva, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva and MPs were invited to the meeting.

Deputy Prime Minister Krasimir Karakachanov also announced his postponement of support in the absence of progress in the talks.