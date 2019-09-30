President Convenes Consultative Meeting on Relations with Northern Macedonia

Politics » DIPLOMACY | September 30, 2019, Monday // 07:53| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: President Convenes Consultative Meeting on Relations with Northern Macedonia

President Rumen Radev convenes a consultative meeting to discuss the results of the work of the Joint Committee on Historical and Educational Affairs between Bulgaria and Northern Macedonia.

Prior to the invitation to Skopje to begin EU membership talks, the head of state requested that Bulgarian support should not be at the expense of native history, language and identity.

Rumen Radev insists on a new national position in defense of the Bulgarian interest, in the absence of agreement on the controversial issues between Sofia and Skopje.

National Assembly Speaker Tsveta Karayancheva, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva and MPs were invited to the meeting.

Deputy Prime Minister Krasimir Karakachanov also announced his postponement of support in the absence of progress in the talks.

Diplomacy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Rumen Radev, history, Bulgaria, Boyko Borissov, Northern Macedonia
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria