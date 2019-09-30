Mariya Gabriel Ahead of Parliament Hearing

EU Commissioner Mariya Gabriel, nominated by Bulgaria for a new term, will be heard today in two committees of the European Parliament.

Mariya Gabriel will answer MPs' questions within three hours, between 6:30 pm and 9:30 pm local time. She will appear before the committees on culture and education and on industry, research and energy.

Ursula von der Leyen's proposal is for Bulgaria to head up the Innovation and Youth portfolio in the new European Commission.

Its composition will be voted on by the European Parliament on 23 October and will take office on 1 November. It is likely that Romania and Hungary will be replaced by candidates because of a conflict of interest.