How to Protect Against Autumn Viruses, and Is Vaccine Recommended as a Measure for This - The topic in the BNT Morning Block was commented by Assoc. Prof. Angel Kunchev, Chief State Health Inspector.

There is practically no activity of the viruses at the moment, Kunchev explained. According to him, the best time for immunization is from October to the end of the year.

Assoc. Prof. Angel Kunchev, Chief State Health Inspector: We cannot seek a 100% guarantee that anyone who has immunized will not have some milder form of the disease.



The rates for the use of an influenza vaccine are very low - in Bulgaria they are between 3 and 4%, the specialist added.

He explained that pregnant women could be vaccinated without risking their health.

Assoc. Prof. Angel Kunchev, Chief State Health Inspector: My advice is always to make this decision in accordance with the supervising doctor and, nevertheless, to avoid the first trimester when the fetus is most actively formed.



It is believed that a few months after birth, children are protected, so the generally accepted limit is more than 6 months, explained Dr. Kunchev regarding the age limit for vaccination for the youngest. People with autoimmune diseases need the firm opinion of a specialist.

Assoc. Prof. Angel Kunchev, Chief State Health Inspector: It is generally true that vaccines should be made against the background of good health.



Regarding the measles epidemic in our country, Dr. Kunchev reported that there are still 3-4 cases a week, but after emergency immunization the number of patients has decreased dramatically.