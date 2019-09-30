It Will be Sunny and Warm Today, with Maximum Temperatures Between 27C and 32C

Society » ENVIRONMENT | September 30, 2019, Monday // 07:45| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: It Will be Sunny and Warm Today, with Maximum Temperatures Between 27C and 32C

It will be mostly sunny and warm today. There will be light west-northwest wind, increasing to moderate in the Danubian Plain; in eastern Bulgaria the wind will blow from the south.

The prevailing maximum temperatures will range between 27C and 32C, for Sofia - about 27C. Atmospheric pressure is below the monthly average and will continue to decrease.

This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), quoted by Focus News Agency.

 

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: NIMH, weather, sunny, warm, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria