It Will be Sunny and Warm Today, with Maximum Temperatures Between 27C and 32C
The prevailing maximum temperatures will range between 27C and 32C, for Sofia - about 27C. Atmospheric pressure is below the monthly average and will continue to decrease.
It will be mostly sunny and warm today. There will be light west-northwest wind, increasing to moderate in the Danubian Plain; in eastern Bulgaria the wind will blow from the south.
This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), quoted by Focus News Agency.
