It Will be Sunny and Warm Today, with Maximum Temperatures Between 27C and 32C

It will be mostly sunny and warm today. There will be light west-northwest wind, increasing to moderate in the Danubian Plain; in eastern Bulgaria the wind will blow from the south.

The prevailing maximum temperatures will range between 27C and 32C, for Sofia - about 27C. Atmospheric pressure is below the monthly average and will continue to decrease.



This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), quoted by Focus News Agency.