Skopje and Tirana Need to be Evaluated Separately, the Dutch Foreign Minister Said

Politics » DIPLOMACY | September 29, 2019, Sunday // 21:07| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Skopje and Tirana Need to be Evaluated Separately, the Dutch Foreign Minister Said

Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok says Skopje and Tirana need to be evaluated separately as regards the start of accession talks with the European Union, according to MIA, citing Albanian Top Channel television.

"I believe that Northern Macedonia and Albania should be evaluated independently because they are different countries with different problems and different degrees of progress. I have indicated earlier that I believe that the pace of progress of Northern Macedonia is clearly higher than Albania'', he told a meeting of the Committee on European Affairs.

"Albania must be given the opportunity to start negotiations once it fulfills the criteria. This is not yet the case," the Dutch minister said.

He said his country's position remains unchanged, namely that negotiations with Albania should not be initiated unless the requirements of June 2018 are met, meaning that the Netherlands will "veto Albania on October 18th regardless of the decision of the German Bundestag. "

Diplomacy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: stef blok, Albania, Northern Macedonia, Tirana, accession, EU
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria