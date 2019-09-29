Skopje and Tirana Need to be Evaluated Separately, the Dutch Foreign Minister Said

Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok says Skopje and Tirana need to be evaluated separately as regards the start of accession talks with the European Union, according to MIA, citing Albanian Top Channel television.



"I believe that Northern Macedonia and Albania should be evaluated independently because they are different countries with different problems and different degrees of progress. I have indicated earlier that I believe that the pace of progress of Northern Macedonia is clearly higher than Albania'', he told a meeting of the Committee on European Affairs.



"Albania must be given the opportunity to start negotiations once it fulfills the criteria. This is not yet the case," the Dutch minister said.



He said his country's position remains unchanged, namely that negotiations with Albania should not be initiated unless the requirements of June 2018 are met, meaning that the Netherlands will "veto Albania on October 18th regardless of the decision of the German Bundestag. "