BDZ Stops 14 Passenger Trains Until October 20

From tomorrow to October 20, BDZ stops 14 passenger trains to use the locomotives for other routes.

The movement of part of the trains running on the routes is canceled: Karlovo - Zimnitsa; Dupnitsa - Petrich; Varna - Shumen; Zimnica - Sliven; Stara Zagora - Karlovo and Karlovo-Tulovo, as well as Sliven - Karlovo and Shumen - Kaspichan.

The passengers of these trains will be carried by bus.

The changes are temporary and are related to the need to provide a sufficient number of locomotives for high-speed trains, BDZ explained.

More information about train numbers and how passengers can travel can be found on the BDZ website.