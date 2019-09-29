BDZ Stops 14 Passenger Trains Until October 20

Business » TOURISM | September 29, 2019, Sunday // 21:02| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: BDZ Stops 14 Passenger Trains Until October 20

From tomorrow to October 20, BDZ stops 14 passenger trains to use the locomotives for other routes.

The movement of part of the trains running on the routes is canceled: Karlovo - Zimnitsa; Dupnitsa - Petrich; Varna - Shumen; Zimnica - Sliven; Stara Zagora - Karlovo and Karlovo-Tulovo, as well as Sliven - Karlovo and Shumen - Kaspichan.

The passengers of these trains will be carried by bus.

The changes are temporary and are related to the need to provide a sufficient number of locomotives for high-speed trains, BDZ explained.

More information about train numbers and how passengers can travel can be found on the BDZ website.

Tourism » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: train, locomotives, BDZ, tourism, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria