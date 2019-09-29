The Princess of Jordan Arrives on a Visit to Bulgaria

HRH Princess Dana Firas, Princess of Jordan, will be on a working visit to Bulgaria next week at the invitation of Tourism Minister Nikolina Angelkova. This was reported by the department.


HRH Princess Dana Firas  is a UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador and President of the Petra National Trust, the oldest national non-governmental organization in the conservation and preservation of Jordan's heritage. Last year, she became the first woman and representative of Jordan to receive a personal Arab Heritage Award.

The Princess of Jordan will also hold a thematic masterclass in front of ambassadors and members of diplomatic missions in Bulgaria, representatives of the tourism business, local government, academia and non-governmental organizations from the sector.

During the visit Sofia will host an international forum aimed at the development of cultural tourism. Her Royal Highness Dana Firas and Tourism Minister Nikolina Angelkova will open a conference on "New Cultural Routes in the Danube Region" in Sofia on Monday.

The Minister of Culture Boil Banov and Council of Europe representatives will take part in the forum. The event is co-organized with the Council of Europe. The work program envisages thematic round tables where experts will discuss the development of specific destinations to promote cultural tourism.

Princess Firas' program includes visits to iconic tourist attractions in Bulgaria. On Tuesday, she and the Bulgarian Minister of Tourism will visit the Rila Monastery.

