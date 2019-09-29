The 3rd Edition of the Polish Film Festival Begins
The third edition of the Polish Film Festival ''KINOTEKA'' begins today. A total of 14 films will be screened, with 5 of them being brand new, Jaroslav Godun, director of the Polish Institute in Sofia, told Horizont.
"Poland, like Central and Eastern Europe, is celebrating 30 years since the fall of communism, and so we will have one Solidarity bloc. There will be documentaries and feature films, one of them is Andrzej Wajda's Iron Man, and the new films we will start with one of Andrzej Wajda - "Valencia - a man of hope", said Jaroslav Godun.
The panorama of contemporary Polish films will continue until October 5, and the screenings are free of charge.
