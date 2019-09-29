Greece Supports Efforts by Western Balkan Countries to Integrate into European Union, Greek Prime Minister Tells the UN

Greece supports efforts by Western Balkan countries to integrate into European Union, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis  tells the UN.


Climate change, the refugee problem, the Cyprus issue, relations with Turkey, but also the European perspective of the Western Balkans - were the topics addressed by Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in his speech to the UN General Assembly, Skopje's Independent Gazette reports.

,,As for our neighbours to the north, Greece will continue to support the efforts of all Western Balkan countries to integrate into the European Union, insofar as they fulfill their international commitments to the European Union and their commitments to the neighboring countries'', Mitsotakis said.

On the refugee issue, he stressed that Greece alone cannot bear the burden of migrants and the need for a collective approach with a fair distribution of responsibilities within the EU, as well as compliance with the EU-Turkey treaty.

The Greek prime minister said the government plans to adopt a new national strategy for energy, environment and climate before the end of this year, which foresees a ban on the use of disposable plastic products and the closure of lignite power plants.

