Several US social networks, including Facebook and Whatsapp, will be required to transmit user-encrypted messages to British police in accordance with a new agreement between London and Washington.

According to the agency, the agreement, which will be signed next month, will oblige social networks to transmit information to help investigate particularly serious crime, including terrorism and pedophilia.

British Interior Minister Priti Patel has said earlier that criminals are welcome to allow Facebook users to send encrypted messages in such a way that only the sender and the recipient can access them. She called on social networks to give intelligence services access to messages.

According to the agency, under the new agreement, the United States, unlike the United Kingdom, will only be able to use information received from British companies in death sentences.