Various Autumn Organic Produce on the Farmer's Market in the Capital

The beginning of autumn in Sofia will be marked with the fourth Farmer's Market - the Autumn season.

It will be held in the interval from 10.30 to 18.00 today behind the Alexander Nevski cathedral on Oborishte Street.

Three more will be the farmers' markets, which will be organized by the end of the year, apart from today's one. They will be on October 20, November 24 and December 15. The dates, of course, are always on Sunday, from 11 am to 6 pm at the same place - behind the Alexander Nevsky Temple.

Sofia will see the production of famous and new farmers from the country. Everyone will be able to buy the best quality and favorite autumn products from the manufacturers.

The market will traditionally have an art zone and stands for quality cosmetics, traditions and crafts, music, themed workshops for small and large.

Fun is guaranteed, and the great weather will add to the enjoyable experience.