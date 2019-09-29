Military Medical Academy Are Doing Free Screening For World Heart Day

In connection with World Heart Day, specialists from the Military Medical Academy (MMA) will screen patients with blood pressure problems for free.



The consultations will be held on September 30, 2019 from 8:00 am to 1:00 pm in Cabinet No. 218, located on the second floor of the MMA Polyclinic. For this purpose it is necessary to make a preliminary appointment on tel .: 02/92 25 682. No referral is required from the doctor.

The campaign aims to raise public awareness of issues related to high blood pressure, which is one of the most common causes of death from heart disease, strokes and heart failure. Global cardiovascular risk increases dramatically when hypertension is combined with dietary and lifestyle risk factors, elevated cholesterol, overweight, increased salt and sugar consumption, immobilization, smoking.

"The purpose of World Heart Day is to make enough noise to win the attention of not only the sick, but also of healthy people. Let everyone realize that you can save your heart without even being a hero. For example - weight reduction, healthy eating, moderate movement, avoiding stress and bad habits, blood pressure control and sugar'', commented Colonel Prof. Ivaylo Daskalov, Head of the Cardiology Clinic.