When Will We be Able to See the Monkeys Again at the Zoo in Sofia?

A construction problem delayed the monkey cell reconstruction at a zoo in the capital for a year. Renovation of primate habitats should have been completed by the end of 2018. However, designers missed the important detail that under the new monkey cell extensions there are underground rooms with collectors. Now the municipality is not hired with the exact deadline for completion of the repair, but they assure that the new project is already ready and the work will be resumed soon.

The extension is worth over BGN 1 400 000. The new space will be about 10 times larger and the monkeys will be closer to their natural environment because of the numerous trees that will fall into their cells. However, inaccuracies in the project delayed the reconstruction by more than a year.

Yoana Hristova, Deputy Mayor for Ecology, Sofia Municipality: An underground infrastructure was established on the ground, which had not been laid in the cadastral base and it was necessary to alter a part of the structure under Art. 154 of the SPA. At the moment, this revision has been made, so we expect that the act 11 will be signed soon and the construction will be resumed.

The new project has already been agreed, but due to the upcoming autumn, rains and cool weather - the deadline for implementation is no longer given.

Most monkeys are here at the zoo, only a small fraction have been moved to other cities. In fact, the time of year and a half without visitors is very well reflected and the monkeys feel calm.