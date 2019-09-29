A Large-Scale Protest of the Opposition Will Take Place in Moscow
A large-scale opposition protest is planned in Moscow today.
This time the protest is allowed by the authorities and his idea is to support "political prisoners". That's what the opposition calls the people arrested during the summer protests.
People were dissatisfied with the Central Election Commission's refusal to register candidates for local government elections, which took place on September 8th.
