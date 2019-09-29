A Large-Scale Protest of the Opposition Will Take Place in Moscow

World » RUSSIA | September 29, 2019, Sunday // 14:20| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: A Large-Scale Protest of the Opposition Will Take Place in Moscow

A large-scale opposition protest is planned in Moscow today.

This time the protest is allowed by the authorities and his idea is to support "political prisoners". That's what the opposition calls the people arrested during the summer protests.

People were dissatisfied with the Central Election Commission's refusal to register candidates for local government elections, which took place on September 8th.

Russia » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Moscow, Central Election Commission, protest, Russia
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria