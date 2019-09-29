Elena Poptodorova: The Trump Impeachment Procedure Will Go Intensely

Former Ambassador of the Republic of Bulgaria to the United States and Vice President of the Atlantic Treaty Association, Elena Poptodora, commented on the launch of President Trump's impeachment procedure at BNT's studio. Poptodorva explained that the problem was rooted in the fact that he had tried to involve a foreign country in a domestic political issue.

Regarding Australia's stance on the Jock Palfreeman case, Todorova commented that it is typical of the Anglo-Saxon system, because of fears of injustice and ill-treatment, that these countries insist that the punishment be served on their own territory.

Poptodorova shared his personal opinion on the public reaction to the topic with Jock Palfreeman.

"I fear there is a stronger reaction here than in other comparable cases. And I associate it with being a foreign national."

"The procedure is underway. It will go very intensively and very dramatically, because it is in the election period. Those two years that remain, until the end of Trump's term, will actually go under that sign," Poptodorova predicts.

She recalled that in the history of the US, the impeachment procedure never ended with the removal of the president.

"Impeachment is required when the national interests of the country are at stake. Not just domestic political battles, but the entire national interest of the United States. This is evident in this transcript, which finally saw white light."



Poptodorova also explained where many find irregularities in Trump's request to the Ukrainian president to investigate one of the leading contenders for the Democratic nomination for President Joe Biden:

"What is wrong is that he engages a foreign power to interfere in the internal political process. It is also wrong that he uses the position and those super powers, which are given under the US president's constitution, to achieve personal gain."



She added that nearly 300 former employees of all intelligence agencies issued a public statement urging the impeachment process to continue.

Poptodora commented on the topic of the fall of visas for Bulgarian citizens traveling to the United States, and the position of President Rumen Radev that our designation as a strategic partner should also lead to free travel between the two countries.

"Formally, these are the same conditions that are painfully familiar to all of us, and this is the failure rate that goes up and down. But it never goes down well below those coveted 3% that can already be passed over. to get the visa. "



Poptodorova believes that there are additional considerations why visas remain for the five European countries identified as a strategic partner of the United States.

She also commented on the election of Kristalina Georgieva as managing director of the IRF, saying that it was a personal success for Georgieva.