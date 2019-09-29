18 Injured after Explosion and Fire Aboard an Oil Tanker

Bulgaria: 18 Injured after Explosion and Fire Aboard an Oil Tanker

18 people were injured in an explosion and fire that erupted aboard an oil tanker at the South Korean port of Ulsan. This was reported by BGNES.

Twelve sailors were injured, nine of them are South Korean citizens, three foreigners, as well as six rescuers. They have received burns or have been poisoned with smoke. One of the Koreans is in critical condition. 

Russian consular authorities have reported that there were ten Russians aboard the tanker, but none of them were seriously injured.

The fire spread to another ship, carrying 21 people, but all of them were rescued. The Coast Guard has launched an investigation

