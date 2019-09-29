A MiG-29 Fighter Jet Crashed in Slovakia

A MiG-29 fighter jet crashed during a training flight in Slovakia. The pilot was able to catapult and survive, according to the Department of Defense. The incident happened in the western part of the country.

Authorities said that according to initial data, the most likely cause of the crash was a shortage of fuel in the tanks of the machine. An expert panel commences an investigation. The MiG-29 is a fourth-generation multipurpose Soviet fighter. It was developed in the 1970s as the equivalent of the US F-16 and F-18.