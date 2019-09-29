A Strong Earthquake Shook the Philippines

September 29, 2019, Sunday
www.pixabay.com

A 6.1 magnitude earthquake shook the Philippine island Mindanao on Sunday. This was reported by BGNES, citing the European Mediterranean Seismological Center.

The epicentre was 185 km. southeast of Davao City. The quake was at a depth of 88 km.

Tags: Earthquake, Philippines, Mindanao, Davao City
