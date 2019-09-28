A Fire Broke Out on a Greek Ferry, 600 People Were Evacuated

A fire broke out aboard the Olympic Champion steamer in the western Greek port of Igoumenitsa. More than 600 passengers and crew have been evacuated.

The fire started from the garage compartment shortly after the ferry left the port on its way to Venice. He returned to Igoumenitsa and the evacuation began at 08.20 Bulgarian and Greek time.

The fire was controlled because the automatic fire systems were immediately activated.

The "Olympic Champion" was launched in 2000. It is 204 meters long and 26.13 meters wide.

