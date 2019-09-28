A football-sized asteroid is approaching the Earth. Scientists claim that this is the largest celestial body that has come so close to our planet since centuries.

"I tracked the orbit of the asteroid. It is not dangerous. We have discovered 150 asteroids over the last 3 years, " said Veselka Radeva, head of the Planetarium at Naval Academy "N. Vaptsarov".

"When a celestial body passes between the orbit of the Earth and the Moon, there is a danger of gravity pulling the Earth. In the coming days, asteroids are unlikely to enter the Earth - Moon segment, "said Assoc. Prof. Radeva.