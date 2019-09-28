A Football-Sized Asteroid Is Approaching the Earth
A football-sized asteroid is approaching the Earth. Scientists claim that this is the largest celestial body that has come so close to our planet since centuries.
"I tracked the orbit of the asteroid. It is not dangerous. We have discovered 150 asteroids over the last 3 years, " said Veselka Radeva, head of the Planetarium at Naval Academy "N. Vaptsarov".
"When a celestial body passes between the orbit of the Earth and the Moon, there is a danger of gravity pulling the Earth. In the coming days, asteroids are unlikely to enter the Earth - Moon segment, "said Assoc. Prof. Radeva.
- » New Methods in the Blood Cancer Treatment Can Eventually Cure it
- » A Fire Broke Out on a Greek Ferry, 600 People Were Evacuated
- » Bulgaria's Coatal City Burgas Ranks 6th of the Top 10 Cities to Drive in
- » The EU Assessment of Bulgarian Education: Insufficient Budget and Poor Infrastructure
- » 60% of Deaths in Bulgaria - Due to Cardiovascular Diseases
- » The Ministry of Education and Science Organizes a Competition For Teachers Innovators in Education